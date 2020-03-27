Nanocellulose market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nanocellulose market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in nanocellulose market are NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Innventia, American Process Inc., FPInnovations, CelluForce, Stora Enso, Kruger Inc., DAICEL FINECHEM LTD., Borregaard, Melodea Ltd., CelluComp, Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc., Oji Holdings Corporation and Sappi among others.

Nanocellulose Market is expected to reach USD 1845.42 million growing at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is attributed to the growing awareness about the potential use of nanocellulose in the forecast period.



Nanocellulose Market Drivers:

Growing demand for sustainable products with better material science drives the market growth.

Increasing technological advancements in different end user industries drives the market growth.

Greater properties of Cellulose Nanofibers is driving the market growth.

Rising private and government funding for research activities is expected to drive the market growth.

Nanocellulose Market Restraints:

Lack of consumer awareness hampering the market growth.

Regulatory and Economic barriers in this industry restrict the overall growth of market.

Nanocellulose Market Scope and Market Size

Nanocellulose market has been segmented on the basis of product type and applications.

On the basis of product type, nanocellulose market is segmented into nanofibrillated cellulose (NFC), microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC), bacterial cellulose and other product types. Microfibrillated cellulose is the dominating segment with highest market share in the forecast period. Other product types are further sub segmented into cellulose micelles, cellulose whiskers, bacterial nanocellulose, cellulose filaments and cellulose crystallites.

On the basis of applications, nanocellulose market is segmented into pulp& paper, composites & packaging, biomedical & pharmaceuticals, electronics & sensors, paints and coatings, oil and gas, textile, food and beverage and others. The pulp & paper is dominating segment with the largest market share in the forecast period.

Country Level Analysis of Nanocellulose market

On the basis of region, the nanocellulose market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region. Europe is expected to dominate the market with largest market share in the forecast period.

Key Insights in the Nanocellulose Market report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

