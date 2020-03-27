This comprehensive Gas Treatment Market report opens a door of international market for the products. It gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product. The Gas Treatment Market report considers the latest upgrades while assessing the development of leading market players. This global Gas Treatment Market research report has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The Gas Treatment Market report also demonstrates supportive data related to the dominant players in the market such as product offerings, revenue, segmentation, and business synopsis.

Gas treatment market is expected to reach USD 7.32 billion growing at a steady CAGR of 6.20% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is attributed to the growing demand for natural gas for power generation.

Few of the major competitors currently working in gas treatment market are Huntsman International LLC, BASF SE, Ecolab, DuPont, Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hughes, Clariant, Eunisell Chemicals, Hexion, Innospec, Varichem International and advancepetro among others.

The gas treatment technique improves the gas quality by including powerful cleaning agents that help combat the accumulation in the fuel system of harmful varnish, coal and gum stocks that may reduce the output level. It is also intended to evacuate water that may result in the fuel line being freezed. Gas treatment is the method of improving the quality by eliminating unnecessary materials. Gas treatment is necessary for the consumption of natural gas as a source of energy, as it removes hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide that it is considered safe.

Gas Treatment market Scope and Market Size

Gas treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and end use.

On the basis of type, gas treatment market is segmented into amines, glycol dehydration, triazine and others. Amines segment is the dominating segment in the forecast period.

Based on the amines, this market is further segmented into monoethanolamine, diethanolamine, methyldiethanolamine and diglycolamine.

Based on the glycol dehydration, this market is further segmented into monoethylene glycol, diethylene glycol and triethylene glycol.

Based on the triazine, this market is further segmented into 1,2,3 triazine, 1,2,4 triazine and 1,3,5 triazine.

On the basis of application, gas treatment market is segmented into acid gas removal and dehydration. Acid gas removal is the dominating segment with highest market share in the forecast period.

Based on end use, gas treatment market is segmented into power plants, refineries, pulp & paper, metal & mining, food & beverages and oil & gas.

Gas Treatment Market Drivers:

Growing demand for natural gas is expected to drive the market growth.

Strict air pollution control regulations drives the market growth.

Rising R&D activities in gas treatment is expected to drive the market growth.

Gas Treatment Market Restraints:

Insufficient Supply of raw materials hampering the market growth.

High Cost of specialized raw materials restrict the growth of market.

Key Developments in the Gas Treatment Market :

In September 2019, to broaden its Pune gas distribution (CGD) business, Torrent Gas has acquired three firms. The company purchased Mahesh Gas from the Mahesh Group in Pune. It also bought Essel Group’s Siti Power in Moradabad and Dholpur CGD. Torrent Gas hits 16 regional areas in 32 districts and seven countries with the fresh acquisitions. This acquisition will expand the market size of the company.

In September 2017, Petrofac Limited has been awarded a contract to change the KOGAS Akkas front-end engineering model (FEED) for the Nasiriya gas treatment plant in southern Iraq. Under the deal, to fulfill the plant’s specifications, Petrofac must conduct alteration and installation of an established field model. This award has been expand the user base of the company.

Competitive Analysis and Gas treatment market Share Analysis:

Gas treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gas treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Gas treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. Gas treatment market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

