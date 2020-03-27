Some of the major players of the global cognitive assessment and training market are CRF Health, Cambridge Cognition Ltd, ERT Clinical, CogniFit, Brain Resource Company (BRC), NeuroCog Trials, Cogstate Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Brackets, ProPhase, LLC., Pearson Education among others.

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market accounted for USD 1.80 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 31.10% during the forecast period to 2026.

Global Cognitive assessment and Training Market,

By Geography, Assessment Type (Pen & Paper Based Assessment, Hosted Assessment, Biometrics Assessment),

Component (Solutions, Services),

Application (Clinical Trials, Classroom Learning, Corporate Learning, Brain Training, Research, Others), Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The research studies entailed in this Global Cognitive assessment and Training Market report helps to estimate several important aspects that includes but are not limited to investment in a rising market, success of a new product, and expansion of market share. The strategies covered here mainly consist of new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost footprints in this market. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section of production, supply, sales and market status. This report helps to stay on the right path by making you focus on the data and realities of the industry.

Cognitive Assessment and Training is a technique of assessing the IQ or level of intelligence, perceptual abilities, verbal and non-verbal skills along with other parameters. This test is used in order to detect cognitive impairment symptoms in patients. The factors which are helping the market to grow are increasing geriatric population, increasing awareness for brain fitness, advancement in the technology among others.

