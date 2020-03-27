According to this Soft Skills Training Market research and analysis, corporate organizations were the major end-users of the soft skill development training market during 2017. Increased investments by organizations towards training programs that focus on middle and senior level management will be a major factor fueling Soft Skills Training Market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing focus of corporate industries towards expanding their business operations to emerging economies that will propel the demand for corporate training in both technical and non-technical fields, will also fuel market growth in this segment. The Soft Skills Training Market study report estimates that this segment will account for the major revenue shares and dominate the market during the next few years as well.

Soft skills can be broadly categorized under three segments: character, interpersonal skills, and critical and creative thinking. Soft skills play a crucial role in enabling individuals to communicate effectively, manage a team with good interpersonal skills, and solve problems. Therefore, apart from training students and employees in technical skills, organizations and education institutions are using their discretionary budget to train them in soft skills.

Scope of the Soft Skills Training Market Report:

This report studies the Soft Skills Training market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Soft Skills Training market by product type and applications/end industries.

Soft Skills Training Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Pearson,

Articulate,

Skillsoft,

Vitalsmarts,

Computer Generated Solutions,

Desire2Learn

Global Training Solutions

Interaction Associates

New Horizons Worldwide

NIIT

Wilson Learning Worldwide

In terms of geographical regions, North America was the major revenue contributor to the market during 2017. The rise in number of graduates and the need to bridge the skill gap, will induce educational institutions to adopt advanced training methods to enhance student skills. Moreover, the focus of corporate organizations in the region to expand their operations to several other countries will also create the need to train employees to ensure smooth interaction and effective knowledge transfer, in turn, boosting the demand for soft skills development courses. According to this market study, this region will continue to dominate the market throughout the next few years as well.

The global Soft Skills Training market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Soft Skills Training.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Soft Skills Training Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Soft Skills Training Market Segment by Type, covers

Character

Interpersonal Skills

Critical and Creative Thinking

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate

Institutions

