The Players mentioned in our Air Taxi Market report : The major players in the global air taxi market are Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, Dassault Aviation, EHANG, Volocopter GmbH, Uber Technologies, Inc., Beechcraft Corporation, Imagine Air, PROPAIR, Airstream Jets Inc., SKYMAX, DigiSky Srl, Karem Aircraft, Inc., Joby Aviation, DELOREAN AEROSPACE, LLC, Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc., Kitty Hawk Corporation, Neva Aerospace, Bell Textron Inc., Pipistrel and Aurora Flight Sciences.

Air Taxi Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 8.80% to reach USD 70.02 billion by 2028. One of the key factors such as increasing efforts on providing access to urban areas, and government initiatives refer to to smart city projects drive the air taxi travel market. Increasing traffic congestion in developed countries is one of the major drivers in the growth of this market.

The Air Taxi Market is segmented based on Component

Hardware

Software & Services

The Air Taxi Market is segmented based on Aircraft Type

Multicopter

Side-By-Side

Tilt wing

Tilt Rotor

Others

The Air Taxi Market is segmented based on Propulsion System

Parallel Hybrid

Electric

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

Others

The Air Taxi Market is segmented based on Passenger Capacity

One

Two

Four

Six

Fifteen

Thirty

Executive Summary: Air Taxi Market

Chapter 1 About the Air Taxi Industry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World Air Taxi Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World Air Taxi Market Forecast through 2028

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

Tables and figures

