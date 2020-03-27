Extensive usage of SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and combination of key companies are comprehensively deduced and referenced in the Global Air Taxi Market report. Every single leading player in this global Air Taxi Market is profiled with their related details such as product types, business overview, sales, Air Taxi Market manufacturing base, applications, and other specifications.
The Players mentioned in our Air Taxi Market report : The major players in the global air taxi market are Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, Dassault Aviation, EHANG, Volocopter GmbH, Uber Technologies, Inc., Beechcraft Corporation, Imagine Air, PROPAIR, Airstream Jets Inc., SKYMAX, DigiSky Srl, Karem Aircraft, Inc., Joby Aviation, DELOREAN AEROSPACE, LLC, Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc., Kitty Hawk Corporation, Neva Aerospace, Bell Textron Inc., Pipistrel and Aurora Flight Sciences.
Air Taxi Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 8.80% to reach USD 70.02 billion by 2028. One of the key factors such as increasing efforts on providing access to urban areas, and government initiatives refer to to smart city projects drive the air taxi travel market. Increasing traffic congestion in developed countries is one of the major drivers in the growth of this market.
The industry report provides strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The Air Taxi Market is segmented based on Component
- Hardware
- Software & Services
The Air Taxi Market is segmented based on Aircraft Type
- Multicopter
- Side-By-Side
- Tilt wing
- Tilt Rotor
- Others
The Air Taxi Market is segmented based on Propulsion System
- Parallel Hybrid
- Electric
- Turboshaft
- Turboelectric
- Others
The Air Taxi Market is segmented based on Passenger Capacity
- One
- Two
- Four
- Six
- Fifteen
- Thirty
Executive Summary: Air Taxi Market
Chapter 1 About the Air Taxi Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World Air Taxi Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World Air Taxi Market Forecast through 2028
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview
Tables and figures
