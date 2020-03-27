Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global BIM extraction software market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include Autodesk, Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Bentley Systems, Inc., FARO Technologies, Inc., Tekla Corporation, Safe Software, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Synchro Software, Nemetschek Group, PointCab GmbH, Gexcel srl, Assemble Systems, SierraSoft, Innovaya, ClearEdge3D, Inc., Leica, Geo-Plus, Technodigit SARL, and Trimble, Inc.

The global building information modeling (BIM) extraction software market is segmented as below:

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Software Deployment

On Premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by End Use Industry

Water and Wastewater

Rail Transit and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Roads, Bridges, and Highways

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Dams and Others

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size

2.1.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Production 2014-2025

2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market

2.4 Key Trends for Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….