Cyclopentane Market is expected to rise by registering a steady CAGR of 7.12% is expected to reach USD 519.31 million in the forecast period of 2020-2029. Few of the major competitors currently working in cyclopentane market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, HPL, Purechemindia Pvt. Ltd, YEOCHUN NCC CO., LTD, SOUTH HAMPTON RESOURCES, INEOS, Maruzen Petrochemical, MEILONG Cyclopentane Chemical Co., Ltd., Puyang Lianzhong Industrial Chemical Co.,Ltd, Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd., Taizhou Liancheng Chemical Co., Ltd, Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd, SK global chemical Co., Ltd, TRECORA RESOURCES, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, ZEON CORPORATION, HCS Group GmbH and many others.

Cyclopentane is classified by a group of flammable hydrocarbons with the chemical formula C5H10 and is used for the production of synthetic rubbers, resins and rubber adhesives. Cyclopentane is a colorless liquid that smells of gasoline. Structurally, it has a ring of five carbon atoms, each of which is attached to two hydrogen atoms above and below the aircraft. It is also used as a blowing agent for the production of polyurethane foam, which is widely used in household appliances such as refrigerators and freezers.

Cyclopentane Market Drivers:

Growing concerns regarding the environment along with higher performance standards is going to boost the market.

The new plans to phase out the usage of hydro chlorofluorocarbon is also expected to boost the market growth.

Cyclopentane Market Restraints:

Side effects caused due to health associated along with increased amount of consumption of cyclopentane during production process is also expected to restrain the market.

High cost required during initial setup is also restraining the market.

Cyclopentane Market Scope and Market Size

Cyclopentane Market has been segmented on the basis of purity, function, application and channel.

On the basis of purity, the cyclopentane market is segmented into below 90%, 90-95% and 95% and above.

On the basis of function, the cyclopentane market is segmented into blowing agent & refrigerant, solvent & reagent and others.

Based on application, the cyclopentane market is segmented into residential refrigerators, commercial refrigerators, insulated containers & sippers, insulating construction materials, electrical & electronics, personal care products, fuel & fuel additives and others.

Residential refrigerants are the largest application in the cyclopentane market. The demand for cyclopentane for household refrigerants is due to the reduced use of fluorinated blowing agents in this application due to strict regulations. Cyclopentane is an inexpensive alternative to the propellant used in this application.

On the basis of channel the cyclopentane market is segmented into direct sales and distributor.

Country Level Analysis of Cyclopentane Market

On the basis of region, the cyclopentane market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

AsiaPacific is the dominating and it is among the fastest growing market for cyclopentane. As per reports from International Monetary Fund, China and India is the fastest growing economies in the world. China is dominating the market but it is expected that in upcoming period India will overpass China in the forecasted period. With these growth rates in these countries, the cyclopentane market is also expected to show high growth in the future.

Competitive Analysis and Cyclopentane Market Share Analysis:

Cyclopentane market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Cyclopentane Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

