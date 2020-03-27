Digital Logistics Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Digital Logistics market.

Digital logistics simplifies logistics process and pace up in goods, traffic, and transport management. The digital logistics exhibits feature of a web-based shared technology which expands throughout the supply chain. It also maintains a robust integration of information between warehouse, transportation, delivery, and end consumer. All the operational areas under digital logistics are highly integrated.

The digital logistics market is driven by increase in the amount of data generation, requirement to access data on real-time is growing which is boosting the digital logistics market. It also helps in improving customer experience while saving both time and cost. Moreover, growth in e-commerce, retail industry, and other emerging markets such as automotive is expected to provide large opportunities to the players operating in the digital logistics market.

The reports cover key developments in the Digital Logistics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Digital Logistics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Digital Logistics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

HCL Technologies Limited

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronic Logitech Corporation

SAP SE

Star Cooperation GmbH

Speys Oy

The “Global Digital Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Digital Logistics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Digital Logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digital Logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital logistics market is segmented on the basis of systems, application, and end users. Based on systems, the market is segmented into electronic data interchange, order management, tracking and monitoring, database management, and others. On the basis of application, the digital logistics market is segmented into labor management, warehouse management, and transportation management. On the basis of end users, the digital logistics market is segmented into aerospace, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, industrial, it and telecom, manufacturing, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Logistics market based on providers, billing type, enterprise size, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digital Logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digital Logistics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital Logistics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digital Logistics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Digital Logistics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

