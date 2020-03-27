Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2029

In this report, the global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as DMG MORI Co., Ltd., Mazak Corporation, Stratasys Ltd, voxeljet AG, Optomec, SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG, Matsuura Machinery Corporation, and Renishaw Plc. These are some of the well-established players engaged in the introduction of innovative products in the market. For instance, in June 2016, Matsuura Machinery Corporation introduced Matsuura LUMEX Avance-60 model into the market, which can build parts in 3D at a speed of 36 cubic centimeters per hour in its standard mode. The company claims that this model is ideal for manufacturing intricate components that cannot be manufactured by conventional methods of manufacturing.

Global Hybrid Additive-Manufacturing Machines Market

The Hybrid Additive-Manufacturing Machines Market, by Application

Repair

Production

Prototype

The Hybrid Additive-Manufacturing Machines market, by Vertical

Heavy Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Energy

Electronics

Others

Global Hybrid Additive-Manufacturing Machines Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



