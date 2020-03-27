Marine Outboard Engine Market by Product Analysis 2019-2029

“

Global Marine Outboard Engine market

The business report on the global Marine Outboard Engine market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Marine Outboard Engine is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Outboard engine manufactures are capitalizing significantly on R&D endeavors to strike a perfect balance between cost and features .Although new outboard engines may be pricier than its predecessors, it typically incorporates technologies that enhance fuel economy and reduce service costs, thereby lowering the overall cost of ownership. Owing to the multiple advantages of marine outboard engines, coupled with rapid technological advancements and growth of maritime tourism, the market is foreseen to auger well over the forecast period, reveals Fact.MR. The report estimates that the marine outboard engine market will witness a fourfold growth and reach a valuation of ~US$ 5.3 Bn by the end of 2029.

The report reveals some of the prominent market players, including Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd., Brunswick Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd and BRP Inc. among others. Prominent marine outboard engine manufacturers are continuously focusing on product launches in order to fulfill the increasing demand from boat manufacturers.

The Marine Outboard Engine market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

