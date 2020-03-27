Advance Market Analytics recently released Global Outboard Motors Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Global Outboard Motors Market research”, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Outboard Motors Market predicted until 2025 *. The main targets of the company for this study are Torqeedo GmbH (Germany), Johnson Outdoors Inc., MotorGuide, Honda, Mercury Marine, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Seven Marine, LLC (A Volvo Penta Company), Aquawatt Mechatronik und Yachtbau (Austria), Elco Motor Yachts, Krautler Elektromaschinen GmbH (Austria), Ray Electric Outboards.

The outboard motors are designed to be equipped to the stern of the vessel. Of late, manufacturers are focusing on the development of compact designs and lightweight motors for the watercraft and leisure boats. In the current scenario, the boating industry continues to grow, especially in developed economies, with combined sales of boats, engines and accessories reaching levels across North America and European countries. This growth is primarily driven by Of late, the popularity of outboard motors is at an all-time high. Over the past couple of years, recreational boating and leisure boating activities continue to entice the large volume of participants, especially in developed nations. Moreover, even on various types of boats that have traditionally been built with stern-drive and inboards includes runabouts and cruisers, more and more outboard models are being introduced every year across the world.

Market Trend

Growing Adoption of Electric Propulsion Motor

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Larger Boats Globally and Expansion of Product Portfolio to Include Alternative Fuel Engines by Major Market Players

Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections such as Torqeedo GmbH (Germany), Johnson Outdoors Inc., MotorGuide, Honda, Mercury Marine, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Seven Marine, LLC (A Volvo Penta Company), Aquawatt Mechatronik und Yachtbau (Austria), Elco Motor Yachts, Krautler Elektromaschinen GmbH (Austria), Ray Electric Outboards include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Low Power (2.5 to 60 HP), Medium Power (65 to150 HP), High Power (175 to 400 HP)), Application (Smaller Boats, Kayak, Commercial and Pleasure Craft, Others), Engine Type (Trow Stoke, Four Stroke), Start Type (Electric, Manual)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Outboard Motors industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Outboard Motors companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Outboard Motors are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Outboard Motors Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Outboard Motors market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Outboard Motors Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Outboard Motors

Chapter 4: Presenting the Outboard Motors Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Outboard Motors market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

