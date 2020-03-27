Despite significant progress in the treatment of gastric cancer, it is still among the leading cause of deaths due to cancer, across the world. The high mortality rates are primarily caused by the late diagnosis of the disease, with patients often missing the opportunity for a surgical cure and cancer already having been developed into an advanced stage when identified. Gastric cancer is common cancer, found, especially in the developing economies of East Asia, Middle, and East Europe, and South America. Cases of gastric cancer in China account for 44.2% of the global new gastric cancer cases. According to the estimates of GLOBOCAN 2018, the number of incident cases of stomach cancer in Asia in 2018 was about 769,728, and it is expected to increase to 947,186, by 2025.

According to the estimates of GLOBOCAN, in 2018, South Korea had the highest rate of stomach cancer, followed by Mongolia. While in men the stomach cancer rate in South Korea was 57.8, in women it was about 23.5, in 2018. Although chemotherapy can improve the chances of survival for patients with advanced gastric cancer, the overall survival rate is still very low. A significant number of studies have shown that molecular targeted therapy can further improve the survival rates of patients with gastric cancer. Recently, chemotherapeutic agents – pembrolizumab and ramucirumab, for the treatment of gastric cancer. Due to the increasing number of molecular studies of gastric cancers, new molecular targeted drugs have entered into clinical use. For example, Trastuzumab, an antibody targeting human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), can significantly improve survival rates in advanced gastric cancer patients. Thus, the rising incidences of stomach cancer are one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

Gastric cancer is also known as stomach cancer, and it is characterized by the growth of cancerous cells within the lining of the stomach. Stomach cancer is a relatively rare type of cancer. Some of the risk factors of stomach cancer are lymphoma, H. pylori bacterial infections, tumors in other parts of the digestive system, and stomach polyps.

Key Market Trends

Chemotherapy Segment is Expected to Grow with High CAGR in the Forecasted Period

Chemotherapy is the most common form of therapeutics used to stop or slow the growth of cancer cells. Surgery and radiation therapy works by removing, killing, or damaging the cancer cells in a certain area, but chemotherapy works throughout the whole body. This means chemotherapy can kill and damage cancer cells that have spread to other parts of the body, far away from the original tumor. Even though chemotherapy has many associated side effects, it is still the therapy of choice among most oncologists, worldwide. It is also cheap, when compared to immunotherapies, and is administered either through an intravenous route or orally. Some of the chemotherapy drugs used in the treatment of stomach cancer are 5-FU, Capecitabine, Carboplatin, Cisplatin, Docetaxel, Epirubicin, Irinotecan, Oxaliplatin, and Paclitaxel. Stomach cancer prevalence is expected to increase in the coming years, and the rising number of cancer cases is driving the chemotherapy market, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Chemotherapy-based drugs have been the choice of treatment for decades, and have been the main treatment options for several types of cancer. Hence, the market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of stomach cancer, and the availability of advanced technology in cancer research and treatment centers. The region is well developed in terms of availability of advanced technologies to treat the cancers, along with medical devices companies pushing themselves to compete with established players across the United States and Canada. People in large numbers from developing economies do travel regularly in case of cancer-related treatment. Such factors boost the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

The gastric cancer therapy market is competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the rising patient awareness levels and high prevalence of gastric cancer and a rising number of old age people. Some of the major players of the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., and Celltrion Inc., are among others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Burden of Gastric Cancer

4.2.2 Introduction of Novel Therapies for Metastatic Stomach Cancer

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Cancer Therapy and Side Effects of Cancer Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Therapy Type

5.1.1 Surgery

5.1.2 Chemotherapy

5.1.3 Targeted Therapy

5.1.4 Immuno Therapy

5.1.5 Radiation Therapy

5.2 End-users

5.2.1 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

5.2.2 Cancer Research and Treatment Centers

5.2.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.1.2 Celltrion

6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 Imugene Limited

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Merck & Co., Inc

6.1.9 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd

6.1.10 Pfizer Inc

6.1.11 Sanofi

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

