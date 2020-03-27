The gastrointestinal therapeutics market is majorly driven by lifestyle changes leading to GI diseases. According to the National Health Interview Survey, 2017, 15.3 million adults were diagnosed with ulcers in the US. Other driving factors include rising surgical treatments and hospitalizations due to GI diseases and increasing R&D investments by biopharmaceutical companies in developing biologics and biosimilars. However, an increasing number of patent expirations and other factors such as physiological, behavioral, psychosocial, and socio-environmental risk factors, also restrict the populations from reporting the diseases early which reflects low awareness as well as an economic burden, restring the growth of the gastrointestinal therapeutics market.

Scope of the Report

Gastrointestinal disorders are the term used to refer to any condition or disease that occurs within the gastrointestinal tract. The gastrointestinal tract (also called the GI tract) is a series of hollow organs that form a long continuous passage from our mouth to our anus. The organs that make up our GI tract are our mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus. Gastrointestinal (GI) complaints are common among infants, children, and adults, which results from the reflux of stomach contents into the esophagus. The upper GI tract has shown highly prevalent disorders in specialized and primary cares. It constitutes a large proportion of outpatients and frequent hospital visits globally.

Key Market Trends

Inflammatory ulcerative colitis holds significant market share

The inflammatory ulcerative colitis disease is often a relapsing and remitting disease. The disease often deals with lifelong treatment therapies. However, the current treatment options have several adverse effects, poor efficacy profiles, and sometimes, the cost of the drug is highly expensive, which makes this segment lucrative for the biopharmaceutical companies. Some of the traditional classes of drugs are helpful for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) including 5-aminosalicylic acid, corticosteroids, and immune-modulating drugs. Biologic drugs have also been explored in the past two decades, with several being marketed, which include anti-TNF drugs, immunosuppressive interleukins, and anti-interleukin antibodies. As per Merck & Co. Inc., 2018, apart from the presence of diverse medication facilities, still one-third of the overall patient population suffering from UC ultimately require surgery. Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Jassen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer are among the major global companies that have established themselves well in the treatment of inflammatory ulcerative colitis.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market

The Asian countries have shown the similar trend of growth in recent years as compared to western developed markets particularly owing to increasing economic growth along with privatization, competitive site experience, technological expertise, infrastructure, and scale to manage large-scale clinical trials across India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others. The stomach related diseases have shown similar growth characteristics (incidence and prevalence) to western countries and thus the data of clinical trials are routinely accepted as part of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulatory authorities. The unmet medical need and potential market opportunity have accelerated the partnerships with Asian pharmaceutical companies for development and commercial potential in the growth of the pharmaceutical business.

Competitive Landscape

There is a rising trend towards the development of targeted therapeutics products by the companies. In the process of finding innovative methods, the companies are majorly expanding their pipeline and product portfolio through collaborations with specialized companies in the gastrointestinal therapeutics and devices. For instance, In July 2018: HiFiBiO Therapeutics collaborated with Takeda, in a multi-target agreement for the discovery of breakthrough antibody therapies to potentially treat a variety of gastrointestinal diseases, cancers, and other disorders. The major players in the market include Abbott, Allergan, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others.

