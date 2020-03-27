Growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2016 to 2022, the global textile chemical market is expected to reach $27,560 million by 2022, from $21,770 million in 2015. The demand for textile chemicals is increasing due to technological advancement in mechanized-produced textiles, to fulfill the clothing demands of increase in population and providing effective quality and durability of textile materials.

Textile chemicals are intermediate compounds utilized for improving and optimizing fabric processing or for manufacturing processes. These chemicals include dyes, printing agents, stabilizers, surfactants, reducers, equipment cleaners, leather tanning, bleaching agents, detergents, softeners, wetting agents, oxidizers, UV absorbers, flame retardants, colorants, brightening agents, antistatic agents, and many more.

Some of the key players of Textile Chemical Market:

Huntsman International LLC,Dow Chemical Company,DyStar Group,Kiri Industries Limited,Pulcra Chemicals,Archroma,OMNOVA Solutions Inc.,The Lubrizol Corporation,Covestro AG,BASF SE

The textile chemical products are employed in clothing industries, agriculture, packaging, environmental protection, and transportation sectors. Rise in demand for textile chemical market has reduced the domestic textile industries and workshops.

The major factor that drives the market is developing apparel industries for increasing consumer demands. The other factors that fuel the market are rise in demand for home furnishing, agricultural activities, floor furnishings, technical textiles, and environmental friendly products. Apart from this, the rise of packaging industry will drive the growth of the market in the upcoming future.

The global textile market is segmented based on the product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into coating and sizing chemicals, finishing agents, colorants and auxiliaries, surfactants, desizing agents, yarn lubricants, and bleaching agents.

The coating and sizing segment holds the largest market share in the global textile chemicals market. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as home furnishing, apparels, and industrial chemicals. Amongst all applications, the home furnishing segment holds a major share in the textile chemicals market. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Textile Chemical Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Textile Chemical market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Textile Chemical market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Textile Chemical Market Size

2.2 Textile Chemical Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Textile Chemical Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Textile Chemical Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Textile Chemical Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Textile Chemical Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Textile Chemical Sales by Product

4.2 Global Textile Chemical Revenue by Product

4.3 Textile Chemical Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Textile Chemical Breakdown Data by End User

