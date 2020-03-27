The European IVF market is expected to reach $4,447 million in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, from $3,054 million in 2015. Delayed pregnancy in women is a major factor that drives the European market, as the chances of conceiving lowers with age and the success rate of getting pregnant via in vitro fertilization reduces with increase in age. Other factors that accelerate the market growth are rise in infertility rate due to increase in stress levels, change in lifestyle, and fertility-related diseases.

In Europe, government regulations are favorable towards IVF treatments. The presence of regulatory and reimbursement policies such as three-parent IVF treatments and Human Fertilization and Embryo Authority (HFEA) guidelines contribute to high market growth.

Some of the key players of Europe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,DRK Kliniken Berlin,Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,Cadila Healthcare Ltd.,LG Life Sciences,EMD Serono Inc.

IVF treatments have been criticized across various regions on ethical grounds. For instance, few incidences have been reported in the past for mixing-up of embryos. Hence, the HFEA, which closely regulates the IVF treatments and research in UK, adopted the double-witness system to minimize chances of embryo mix-up in clinics. However, lack of reimbursements in Russia is expected to limit the growth of the Russian IVF market during the forecast period.

