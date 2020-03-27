Depression Drugs Market Research Report 2020-2027 Top Depression Drugs Players, Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors Forecast To 2028

“

About global Depression Drugs market

The latest global Depression Drugs market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Depression Drugs industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Depression Drugs market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

market players, which are focusing on enhancing the efficiency of these drugs. In addition, a rise in the awareness pertaining to the depression disorders created by mental healthcare organizations is expected to drive the growth of the market in this region. However, with increasing awareness pertaining to the health threats posed by the side-effects of the depression drugs, the consumers are gradually favoring non-clinical treatments over these drugs, which is anticipated to challenge the growth of the global market.

Following the trends of North America, Europe accounts for the second largest share of the depression drugs market, which can be attributed to the proliferated research and development activities to rethink the efficiency of depression drugs in this region.

Side Effects and Vulnerability to Addiction Create Reluctance among Patients

According to the study, depression drugs lose their efficacy after a few months or years since the brain becomes less responsive to such drugs. As a result, the normal brain functions begin to hamper. Symptoms such as blurred vision, vivid dreams, insomnia, fatigue, dizziness, and loss of coordination are observed by the patients who discontinue the intake of the drugs. These after-effects caused by these drugs are anticipated to limit the growth of the global depression drugs market.

Global Depression Drugs Market – Competitive Matrix

According to the report, the significant players operating in the depression drugs market comprise of Johnson and Johnson, Sebela Pharmaceutical Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Allergan USA Inc., AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Alkermes Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., H. Lundbeck, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.

These leading players of the depression drugs market are adopting sustainable growth strategies to diversify their product portfolio, sustain their position in the global market, intensify their customer base, and garner share in the global depression drugs market.

