Inulin is a water-soluble polysaccharide produced by several plant species. It is included under the group of non-digestible carbohydrates known as fructans. Fructooligosaccharides are commercially produced by the degradation of inulin through the transfructosylation processes. In humans and animals, inulin and fructooligosaccharides calcium absorption. Inulin and fructooligosaccharides are used to replace sugar in the food and beverages industry.

This report covers the Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– BEGHIN MEIJI

– BENEO-ORAFTI SA

– CARGILL INC.

– INGREDION INCORPORATED

– JARROW FORMULAS

– PREBIOTIN

– QUANTUM HI-TECH

– SENSUS

– SHANDONG BAILONG GROUP CO.

– VICTORY BIOLOGY ENGINEERING CO. LTD

The rising consumption of functional beverages and functional foods is likely to promote the growth of the inulin and fructooligosaccharides market. Growing demand for low-calorie beverages has driven the demand for sweeteners such as inulin and fructooligosaccharides. As the food industry roll out low-calorie food and beverages to cater to the diabetic and calorie-conscious consumers, the demand for inulin and fructooligosaccharide is anticipated to grow. The potential applications of inulin and fructooligosaccharides in soft drinks, frozen desserts, confectioneries, infant formula, yogurts, chewing gums etc. are likely to create significant opportunities for inulin and fructooligosaccharide manufacturers. Advancements in manufacturing technologies, the advent of efficient purification systems, new substrates, and enzymes and the development of recombinant enzymes have ensured a reduction in the manufacturing costs of inulin and fructooligosaccharides.

The Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market production, supply, sales and market status.

