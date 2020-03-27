3rd Watch News

Horehound Supplements Market 2020:Key Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2029

Overview 

To provide this, analysts carried out a succinct analysis of demand drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are likely to influence the Horehound Supplements market over the Horehound Supplements forecast period. These market indicators serve valuable for market stakeholders for business planning, scope of expansion, financial modeling, investment proposition, and to understand competitive dynamics in the Horehound Supplements market over the forecast period. 

The market research report on Horehound Supplements also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape. 

Competitive Landscape

  • In November 2018, Swanson Health Products, a key player in the horehound supplements market, launched a Chinese website, developed by a Shenzhen-based cross-border e-commerce group Azoya, to expand its reach in the world’s biggest retail market. In May 2017, the company announced the launch of a new line of products with 14 probiotic supplements.
  • In August 2018, Mountain Rose Herbs launched its brand new ‘Mountain Rose Herbs Giving Project’, a program funded entirely by MRH to award three $4000 grants to people or organizations that require extra assistance for their plant- or conservation-centric projects.

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Founded in 1993, Nutraceutical International Corporation is leading player in the horehound supplements market, headquartered in Park City, Utah, which manufactures and markets nutritional supplements to health food stores. The company also offers a range of dietary supplements, creams, soaps, and other personal care products.

Ricola AG

Established in 1930, Ricola is headquartered in Laufen, Switzerland, and has subsidiary locations in Europe, Asia, and the USA. The company specializes in the production and sale of herb drops, tea blends, and chewing gums across the globe.

Herb Pharm LLC

Founded in 1979, Herb Pharm is based in Williams, Oregon, and focuses on creating high-quality herbal extracts. The company offers a range of single herb extracts, herbal capsules and powders, herbal compounds and tonics, herbal oil and salves, and herbal glycerites.

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Established in 1972, Bio-Botanica Inc. is headquartered in New York, USA, and a leading manufacturer and distributor of botanical extracts for cosmetic/personal care, supplement and nutraceutical, food and beverage, and flavor/fragrance industries. The company believes in supporting health with natural products that are holistically balanced for health, well-being, harmony, and inner-equilibrium.

ARKOPHARMA Laboratories, Company Limited

Founded in 1980, ARKOPHARMA is based in Carros, France, and operates as a pharmaceutical laboratory that specializes in phytotherapy, natural medication, and dietary supplements. The company offers range of herbal products and natural solutions for ear, nose, throat problems and others.

horehound supplements market competitive analysis

For more intelligence on competitive landscape of the horehound supplements market, request for the report sample

Additional Insights

Liquid Remains Preferred Mode of Administration for Horehound Supplements

Consumers continue to show marked preference for liquid form of horehound supplements. Worldwide sales of liquid horehound supplements were estimated at revenues worth nearly US$ 340 million in 2018, and are expected to register a Y-o-Y growth of 7.3% in 2019. Drug stores continue to account for relatively large sales of horehound supplements, with over 40% share in 2018. Gains will also remain significant from health & beauty stores and modern trade channels, which collectively account for nearly one-third share in 2018.

Research Scope

horehound supplements market taxonomy

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR study on horehound supplements market offers industry-based intelligence and comprehensive insights into the global market. To carry out a thorough analysis on the growth of horehound supplements market for the period, 2019-2027, a unique methodology and holistic approach have been adapted.

An elaborate and extensive secondary research is followed by an in-depth primary research, to obtain valuable information regarding historical and current growth parameters of the horehound supplements market.

