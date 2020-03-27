Flavored water is manufactured by adding flavors or improving the functions of the drinking water. Over the past few decades, health consciousness across the global population has increased the consumption of enhanced water. Flavored water market has seen lucrative demand across the global populations especially in countries with the scarcity of drinking water and this has led to significant growth of the flavored market in the forecast period.

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), PepsiCo. (United States), Groupe Danone (France), Karma Culture LLC (United States), Hint Water Inc. (United States), Kraft Foods (United States), New York Spring Water Inc. (United States), The Coca Cola Company (United States), Sunny Delight Beverages Company (United States) and Adelholzener Alpenquellen GmbH (Germany)

Market Drivers

Growing Concerns Regarding Obesity and Other Related Illnesses Globally

Rising Preferences to Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Market Trend

Growing Adoption of Carbonated, Flavoured Bottled Waters, along with Sports Drinks

Increasing Health Conscious Population Across the Globe

Restraints

Comparatively Expensive than the Conventional Mineral Water Bottles

Opportunities

Continuously Improving Economic Conditions Leading to Increased Disposable Incomes

Consumption of Flavored Water Helps in Improving Sleep Quality Endurance and Body-Detox

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Flavored Water Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

On the basis of geography, the market of Flavored Water has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Distribution channel, the sub-segment i.e. Online Sale will boost the Flavored Water market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Flavored Water Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Flavored Water market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Flavored Water Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Flavored Water

Chapter 4: Presenting the Flavored Water Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Flavored Water market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

