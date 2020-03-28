Isohexadecane Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2029

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Isohexadecane Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Isohexadecane market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Isohexadecane market.

Key Market Tenet

Manufacturers engaged in production of isohexadecane have established a strong relationship with channel partners to expand their regional presence and customer base. For instance, Ineos Oligomer, one of the prominent players in the market, distributes its product via channel partners such as Presperse Corporation, now Sumitomo Corporation (Permethyl 101A), NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO.LTD. (Permethyl 101 A) and Lanxess Distribution GmbH (Purolon IHD), amongst others. Similarly, SEPPIC, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. and UPI Chem are some of the suppliers that distribute isohexadecane manufactured from Ineos Oligomer or Croda to end-users with unique trade name. These collaborations aid isohexadecane manufacturers to expand their product reach globally.

North America and Europe Race Ahead, Asia Pacific Closing In

North America and Europe are the prominent markets capturing more than half of the isohexadecane market with presence of global personal care and cosmetics formulators in the region. Likewise, Japan and South Korea are matured personal care and cosmetics markets with less room for new entrants. China, on other hand, has witnessed growth of higher than average, where consumers are shifting towards high premium personal care products driving the use of isohexadecane. The ASEAN and South Asian countries will witness a high pace growth compared to other countries, especially in countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. This is mainly due to the growing per capita personal care spending, disposable income, and shifting consumer preference towards self-care and premium products. Latin America is a developing market with potential market expansion in the region where Brazil is the prominent country, with huge potential for market growth.

