Automotive Ignition System Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users Analysis 2019-2025

As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Automotive Ignition System , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Automotive Ignition System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the automotive ignition system market delivers a comprehensive list of key manufacturers, distributors and suppliers. A comprehensive view of leading companies is elaborated in the company profile segment where in-detailed information on the product portfolio, recent innovation, and notable developments are discussed. Few of the profiles key players in the automotive ignition system market report include BorgWarner, Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul, Robert Bosch, CEP Technologies Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., Continental AG, Wells Vehicle Electronics, Diamond Electric Mfg. Corp, and Valeo among others.

The automotive ignition system market is marked by product innovation and acquisition strategies. For instance, BorgWarner Inc., a leading automotive industry components and parts supplier has acquired Etatech’s advanced ignition technology which is expected to deliver fuel economy, reduced emissions and improved engine performance. BorgWarner has agreed to supply its single spark ignition coil technology for Daimler’s new in-line gasoline engines. Another key player in the automotive ignition system market – Denso Corporation, Japan-based leading automotive component manufacturer has announced a $1 billion expansion project at Maryville facility in the U.S.

Market Definition

Automotive ignition system is composed of multiple components including spark plug, distributor cap, rotor, plug wire, ignition resistor, condenser, starter relay and coil windings among others. Installed in internal combustion engines, automotive ignition system produce a spark or heats an electrode to ignite the mixture of fuel and air. Automotive ignition system finds application in almost all vehicles starting from passenger cars to heavy commercial vehicles.

To what intensity, the green technology trend will influence the growth of the automotive ignition system market?

Considering the divergent progress of the automotive industry across regions, which region is expected to expand rapidly in the automotive ignition system market?

How are nation specific emission standards impacting the performance of the automotive ignition system market?

