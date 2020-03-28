OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025

“

Global OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market report from Fact.MR’s viewpoint

Fact.MR analyzes the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) acquired, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of natural citrus oils and ingredients – Florida Chemical Company. With the acquisition, ADM aims to add high-value citrus capabilities to support its customers with citrus flavor and enhance the growth of its nutritional portfolio.

In February 2019, Jubilant Life Sciences’ subsidiary, Jubilant Biosys announced to expand its collaboration with Sanofi for a new integrated drug discovery in CNS therapeutic area. The collaboration is aimed at addressing unmet needs in neurological diseases.

In June 2018, BASF SE entered into a partnership with Xerion to advance personalized nutrition in Asia Pacific. In the collaboration, Newtrition®, BASF’s human nutrition brand was granted exclusive distributorship for PUFAcoatTM Omega-3 Index test kits, the Xerion’s proprietary technology.

Other key players operating in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Sanofi S.A., Atrium Innovations, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Dil Limited., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer, Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.

Additional Insights

Pharmacies to Account for Over One-fourth Share of Market Revenue

Based on OTC channel, pharmacies will continue to retain its leading position in the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market, accounting for more than 27% revenue share in 2017 and expanding at a promising CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2022. However, the segment may lose a few fraction of its share by 2022-end, due to rapid penetration of new OTC channels such as modern trade and online store.

By function, use of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements is expected to be robust for maintaining general well-being of the body. Global market revenue from sales of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements for general well-being is likely to represent the highest share throughout the forecast period.

Report Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market is a result of an extensive and thorough research methodology. The actionable and comprehensive insights into global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and exhaustive forecast data of global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market for the 2017-2022 period.

The OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country.

Key findings of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market.

Year-on-year growth of the global OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements market in terms of value and volume.

The OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

