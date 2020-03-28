“According to the latest market report published by Trends market research (TMR), titled “Global Market Study on Web Content Management: Regional Outlook and Competitive Landscape. Global web content management market will be valued at US$ XXMn in the year 2025and grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

Web content management is a software solution which consists of a number of tools to offer enterprises with a way to manage digital info on a website. Business organizations are gradually opting for content marketing as web content marketing has become crucial for overall growth of any organization. Web content management solutions offers enterprises with a central interface through which the enterprises can easily edit, add, and customize different media content before the publishing of that particular content. In order to minimize the costs cloud-based platforms are also available for the organizations. Web content management solutions enables organizations to expand its global customer base showcasing content in various different languages and innovative mediums.

Global Web Content Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

Technological advancements and digitization in the emerging economies are rising the demand for web-based marketing. Increased adoption of mobile devices among the population and rising disposable income is enabling the users to opt for web services which is encouraging the vendors to offer advanced and innovative web content management services. These factors are positively impacting the growth of global web content management market.

Global Web Content Management Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global web content management market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe web content management market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market in the global web content management market owing to the fast adoption of technology. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to have the maximum opportunity for the web content management solutions in the forecast period owing to the digitization and high adoption of mobile devices and related services in the countries such as in India.

Global Web Content Management Market: Competition Landscape

Key vendor in the global web content management market include Acquia, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Episerver, Adobe Systems Software Ireland Ltd., Open Text Corp., Kentico Software, Automattic Inc., SDL, and Crownpeak Technology.”

