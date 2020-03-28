Quartz is a mineral form of SiO2 stable at low temperatures and pressures. It is found in igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic, and hydrothermal mineral environments, mainly in continental regions. It is highly resistant to mechanical and chemical weathering, and the high durability makes it the dominant mineral of mountaintops and the primary constituent of river, beach, and desert sand. One of the major properties of quartz crystals is the ability to vibrate at a precise frequency. Due to its high precise frequencies, quartz crystals are used to make extremely accurate time-keeping instruments and equipment that can transmit radio and television signals with precise and stable frequencies. Quartz products such as quartz’s and is used in the production of container glass, specialty glass, flat plate glass, and fiberglass.

Quartz generates an electric charge, to rotate the plane of light polarization, and to be transparent in ultraviolet rays, and thus it is used to make precision medical instruments. Quartz fiber having the ability to transport data at a speed of 1 terabit per second and having a transmission loss of 1 decibel per kilometer, making it suitable for fiber optics. Rising demands from the medical sector in countries like France, the United Kingdom is estimated to drive the growth of in Europe. Apart from this, quartz is utilized in the construction industry in form of glass, building material, and tiles. The development of the construction industry in countries like Italy, Germany, and France, is expected to gain momentum, thereby increasing the demand for quartz. The booming economy in the countries like France, Germany, and Italy, and technological advancements in the countries like Spain and Russia, are estimated to contribute to the growth of the quartz market.

EUROPE QUARTZ MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Quartz Market, by Product

Quartz Surface and Tile

High-Purity Quartz

Quartz Glass

Quartz Crystal

Quartz Sand

Others

Europe Quartz Market, by End-User Industry

Electronics and Semiconductor

Solar

Building and Construction

Medical

Optics and Telecommunication

Others

Company Profiles

Caesarstone Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Sibelco NV

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Saint Gobain S.A.

Quartz Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

