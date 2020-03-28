Auto Infotainment Market 2019 Emerging Technologies, Trends, Size, Industry Segments and Profit Growth by Forecast to 2022

“””

Auto Infotainment market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Auto Infotainment market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Auto Infotainment market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Auto Infotainment market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Auto Infotainment vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Auto Infotainment market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Auto Infotainment market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

Key players involved in the global auto infotainment market include Continental AG, HARMAN International, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Automotive LLP, FUJITSU TEN LIMITED and Garmin Ltd.

Automotive Grade Linux to Fuel Auto Infotainment Applications

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) is accelerating auto infotainment applications, directing car makers towards connected cars. AGL collaborative project is connecting technology companies, suppliers and car makers to speed up the adoption and development of completely open software pile for connected cars. Car makers, for instance Toyota, are promoting activities associated with automotive grade Linux with a view to promote developments in auto infotainment systems. Automotive Grade Linux is planning to enhance entire software stack in the vehicle, which includes head up display, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), telematics instrument cluster as well as autonomous driving. This is expected to have a positive impact on automotive infotainment market.

Voice control – an Upcoming Development in Infotainment Systems

Carmakers have gone over the edge with respect to automation in automotive infotainment. Recent innovations and developments include voice control for infotainment systems that car makers are offering. They are turning to Google (Android Auto), Amazon and Apple (CarPlay) to provide seamless solutions. For example, Toyota has incorporated Amazon’s Alexa – a cloud based voice control model – in few of its new models. With Alexa passengers or drivers can control the movement of the car as well as infotainment systems, including selecting songs, playing movies, changing destinations, as well as control smart home devices from far afield. Such innovations are supporting the adoption of auto infotainment systems, making consumers to integrate them to their vehicles.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Reflect High Potential for Auto Infotainment

Automotive industry across the globe has taken a new turn towards introducing new developments in vehicles. Automotive sector in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region has remained strong with growing sales of passenger cars across emerging economies. Owing to high population preferring cars in countries such as China and India, it has become necessary for manufacturers to enhance their production capacities. Moreover, with ongoing innovations in cars, especially in infotainment, people are more inclined towards adopting advanced and latest systems for their vehicles. This has contributed to the sale of auto infotainment systems in APEJ, thus fuelling growth of the global market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Auto Infotainment ? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2018 to 2025? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Auto Infotainment market? What issues will vendors running the Auto Infotainment market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025?

