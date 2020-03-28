The Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Oil Country Tubular Goods includes casing tubing and line pipe for oil and gas transportation and management at various level, it is used for onshore and offshore applications. It is used in oil and gas production thus, it needs high strength and corrosion resistance against the carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide contained in well. They are essential for development of oil reserves to bring them to desired production levels. Such factors is anticipated to form the primary drivers of oil country tubular goods market during the forecast period.

The “Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global oil country tubular goods market with detailed market segmentation by process, product, application and geography. The global oil country tubular goods market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oil country tubular goods market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the oil country tubular goods market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Centric Pipe

ILJIN Steel Co.

National-Oilwell Varco Inc.

SB International, Inc.

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

Tenaris SA

TMK

TPCO Enterprise Inc.

U.S. Steel Tubular Products Inc.

Vallourec SA

