The US Ceiling Grid Systems Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The ceiling grid system holds the technical room installations such as the ventilation system, lighting, sanitary services, electrical services, and optional additional components such as cooling elements, shelving systems or local extraction devices. It is also utilized as a fixation device for service modules and offers connectors for partitions.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the ceiling grid system market are the increasing commercial construction activities such as office complexes, institutional buildings, and healthcare facilities across the globe and demand for thermal & acoustic insulation. In addition, the availability of innovative construction solutions which are durable and need low maintenance is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the ceiling grid system market growth in the coming years.

The “Global Ceiling Grid System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ceiling grid system market with detailed market segmentation by material type, end-user, and geography. The global ceiling grid system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ceiling grid system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global ceiling grid system market is segmented on the basis of material type and end-users. Based on material type, the market is segmented as Aluminum, Steel, and Others. Based on end-users, the ceiling grid system market is divided into Residential and Non-Residential.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

– Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI)

– ASI Architectural

– Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

– Gordon Incorporated

– Gyproc SA (Saint-Gobain)

– Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

– Norton Industries

– Rockfon

– Unika Vaev

– USG Corporation)

