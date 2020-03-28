The Nigeria Wireline Services Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Wireline refers to the cabling technology that is used in the oil and gas industry by operators for well intervention, pipe recovery, and reservoir evaluation. Companies provide wireline services to optimize reservoir performance and maximize recovery of reserves. These services include reservoir saturation services, well integrity services, perforating services, mechanical and plugback services, and pipe recovery services. Increasing use of data analytics creates favorable landscape for the industry players in the coming years.

The wireline services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing oil productions and aging reservoirs. Also, advancements in technology and discovery of new oil fields is expected to further encourage the growth of the wireline services market. However, increasing focus on renewable energy sources is likely to hamper the overall growth of the wireline services market during the forecast period.

The “Global Wireline Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wireline services market with detailed market segmentation by wireline type, application, service, and geography. The global wireline services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireline services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key wireline services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Halliburton Company

MB Petroleum Services LLC

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

RichTerra Corp (RTC)

Schlumberger Limited

SGS SA

Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Weatherford International plc

