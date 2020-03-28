The Global market for Neurovascular Intervention is projected to reach nearly US$4 Billion by the end of 2021 growing at a CAGR of around XX% from 2016 to 2021.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of cerebrovascular disease and its associated risk factors, rise in the number of aging population, increasing knowledge of the symptoms of aneurysms and related diseases among patients, next generation of device platforms enters the market, long-term clinical data become available, appropriate treatment guidelines and reimbursement rates are established. Rapid advances in the field of neurovascular interventions and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the market. High cost of treatment, unmet needs, scarcity of skilled neurosurgeons is restraining the growth of neurovascular interventional market.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3850

United States is seen as the dominant player in the neurovascular intervention market. Emerging economies of India, China and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region and Latin American countries such as Brazil is slated to witness the highest growth in the forecasted period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific market is driven by improving healthcare facilities, gross domestic product (GDP) and increasing government investment.

On the basis of device, Coil represented the largest single category of products and accounted for XX% share in 2015. However, growth rate has slowed down in the segment which is being challenged by the emerging Carotid Stent, Microwire/Catheter and Clot Removal device. These three major devices grabbed the market share of XX% in 2015. It is expected that Coil will lead the neurovascular intervention market with XX% market share by the end of 2021.

Further, prudent analysis has been done on the competitor’s part, where four major players grab XX% of the global market by revenue. Stryker, Medtronic, Terumo, and DePuy Synthes are the key influencers with their products in the Neurovascular Intervention market. New releases, merger & acquisitions, collaborations and extending distribution networks are few important factors for their dominance.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, diseases, geographies, companies, price trend, pipeline products, type of devices and competitive landscape. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global neurovascular intervention market such as Stryker, Medtronic, Terumo, and DePuy Synthes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of neurovascular intervention segment from 2012 to 2021. The report also entails major drivers and challenges of neurovascular intervention market.

The report covers in–depth analysis on:

• Market Segments

• Market Dynamics

• Historical Actual Market Size, 2009 – 2015

• Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2021

• Competition & Companies involved

• Merger & Acquisitions

• Price Trend

• Pipeline Products Analysis

• Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Neurovascular Intervention Market: Segmentation

Neurovascular Interventional market is classified on the basis of device type, disease type, company and geography.

Based on Device, the global neurovascular intervention market can be segmented as follows:

Exclusive Discount Offer on Quick Purchase @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3850

• Coil

• Carotid Stent

• Clot Removal

• Liquid Embolic

• Coil Assist Balloon

• Coil Assist Stent

• Flow Diverter Stent

• Micro wire/Catheter

Based on Disease, the global neurovascular intervention market can be segmented as follows:

• Aneurysm

• Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD)

• Ischemic Stroke

• Arteriovenous Malformation(AVM)

Based on Geography, the global neurovascular intervention market can be segmented as follows:

• United States

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• Japan

• China

• India

• Brazil

Based on Company, the global neurovascular intervention market can be segmented as follows:

• Stryker

• Medtronic

• MicroVention (Terumo Corporation)

• De Puy Synthes

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3850/Single