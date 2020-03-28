Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Fall Detection System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fall Detection System Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fall Detection System. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),Connect America (United States),The ADT Corporation (United States),Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. (United Kingdom),Medical Guardian LLC (United States),Bay Alarm Medical (United States),Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (Singapore),MobileHelp (United States),MariGroup Oy (Finland),Mytrex, Inc. dba Rescue Alert (United States).

The global Fall Detection System market is expected to grow in forecasted due to the period due to better accessibility to assistance in case of fall leading to reduced medical expenses and increasing demand for multimodal technology are the factors driving the growth of the fall detection system market. A fall detection system is an assistive device placed on humans’ waist that alerts when a fall has occurred. this type of technology is known to drop the consequences of a fall. Also, the system can detect the persons falling by acceleration analysis and send the geographic position and fall alarm short message to caregivers. The rise in the geriatric population is projected to offer growth opportunities.

Market Trends: Increased Food and Drug Administration (FDI) Regulations

High Demand for Machine learning Method to Detect Fall is a Kind of Artificial Intelligence

Market Drivers: Increase Demand for Smartphones and Wearable Technologies

Increasing Demand for Multimodal Technology

Challenges: Lack of Awareness about Fall Detection System Technology

Sensitivity and Specificity of Fall Detection System

Restraints: Low Practicality and Low Acceptability Among Elders

The Global Fall Detection System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Automatic Fall Detection Systems, Manual Fall Detection System)

Application (Home Care Settings, Senior Assisted Living Facilities), Sensing Modalities (Wearable, Non-Wearable), Technology (GPS Systems, Mobile Phones, Sensors)

Algorithm (Simple Threshold, Machine Learning Methods)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

