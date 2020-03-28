Network Forensics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 to 2028

Network Forensics Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Network Forensics market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Network Forensics is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Network Forensics market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Network Forensics market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Network Forensics market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Network Forensics industry.

Network Forensics Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Network Forensics market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Network Forensics Market:

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the network forensics market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of network forensics market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2017. The global players profiled in the global Network Forensics market include Symantec Corporation, RSA Security, FireEye, Inc., NIKSUN Incorporated, NETSCOUT Systems Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., IBM Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Savvius, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc. have also been added in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Network Forensics Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

On premise

Cloud based

Network Forensics Market Analysis, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Network Forensics Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Others

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Network Forensics market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



