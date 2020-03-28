Art Supplies Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2026

“

Fact.MR’s latest report on global Art Supplies market

The recent market intelligence study by Fact.MR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Art Supplies market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at Fact.MR find that the global Art Supplies market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Art Supplies among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1226

Market distribution:

competition landscape, request for a free report sample here

Sustaining Brand Loyalty with Ecofriendly & Biodegradable Art Supplies

Based on the diverse demographics of end users, the positioning of the art supplies to cater to specific demands based on aesthetics, cost, variety and efficiency, has benefited manufacturers and enticed them to increase their production. Yet, one of the prominent motivators for consumers to purchase art supplies from a particular company is the brand loyalty. The companies have been seen to cultivate brand loyalty with multiple new programs launched in the art supplies market. Companies have been showcasing their products as bio degradable with minimum wastage. Showcasing of their products as bio degradable has been one of the main factors affecting brand loyalty in the developed regions such as Europe and North America. This is evident in the stance of Société BIC SA, one of the leading players in the art supplies market, which has formed a partnership with Loop to reduce packaging waste in their consumer products. Another prominent development in art supplies market is the reduction of plastic usage as done by Newell Brands. Newell Brands divested Process Solutions and Rexair, to promulgate restructuring plans of the company.

Product Novelty Dominating Competition Space of Art Supplies

Companies have displayed acumen in their main strategy, i.e. a well-positioned product. The art supplies industry has been turning towards development of luxury products at affordable prices. The competition space of the art supplies market has been dominated by multiple product launches. Leading from the forefront in the art supplies market is STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG. In January 2019, STAEDTLER launched a combination package of multiple art supplies such as fine pastel chalks, luminous acrylics, and double-ended brush markers. The art supplies package also contains wood-cased colored pencils, woodless colored pencils with water color lead and artist pencils. In January 2019, STAEDTLER restructured and launched FIMO RANGE with multiple new colors. In January 2019, STAEDTLER extended its LUMOGRAPH RANGE. In January 2019, another company, Kokuyo Camlin launched geometry & pencil box for end users. In May 2019, Société BIC SA launched temporary tattoo markers with cosmetic grade inks. As announced by Société BIC SA in December 2018, the company is also collaborating with TOURNAIRE PARIS for development of TWO UNIQUE GOLD BIC® 4 colors pens. The management changes in top tier and mid-tier companies have been high in the past year. Newell Brands, Hallmark Cards, ITC limited, and F.I.L.A. are some of the companies whose higher management has undergone a change in recent times. These changes in management will spell landmark shifts in the strategies of these companies.

An acquisition witnessed in the art supplies market is the acquisition of Pacon Holding Company by F.I.L.A. – Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. The acquisition was completed in June 2018.The main motivation for the acquisition was the diversification and strengthening of distribution channels. Kokuyo Camlin, F.I.L.A., Société BIC SA, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG and Faber-Castell are some of the key players controlling the majority stake in the art supplies market.

Request research methodology of this report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1226

After reading the Art Supplies market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Art Supplies market.

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Art Supplies market.

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Art Supplies in brief.

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.

What kind of questions the Art Supplies market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Art Supplies ? What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Art Supplies market? Which sub-segment will lead the global Art Supplies market by 2029 by product? Which Art Supplies market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume? What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Art Supplies market?

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1226

Why go for Fact.MR

One of the leading market research firms in India.

Serves 350+ clients every day.

Facilitates 60+ countries with innovative market ideas.

Artificial intelligence, and big data analytics for keeping clients updated regarding current market trends.

Available round the clock.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Fact.MR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.