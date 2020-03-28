Mango is known as the “King of Tropical fruits”. It is a good source of vitamin A and C, minerals like Potassium and Phosphorous. Mango Jam is a popular food item and is prepared from cooked mango fruit, sugars, citric acid, and pectin. The ready-to-go nature along with awareness of the nutritional value of jam has led to its increase in consumption. Jam is widely used in the preparation of bakery and snacks items. Asian countries – India followed by China and Thailand – are the leading producers of mango. The popularity of mango and the feasibility of processing it are the main reasons the market for processed mango products is sustaining.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Dohler (Germany), Capricorn Food Products India Ltd (India), Tree Top Inc. (Unites States), ITC Limited (India), KUO Group (Mexico), Mother India Farms (India), Tricom Food Products Ltd (India), Quicornac SA (Switzerland), Kiril Mischeff Limited (United Kingdom), AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Aditi Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India), SVZ International B.V. (Netherlands), Kerr Concentrates, Inc.

Market Drivers

The Convenience of Food Supplement Items, Preference for Ready-To-Eat Products, and Multiple Distribution Channels

Widespread Awareness of Nutritional Benefits of the Product in Developing Countries

Market Trend

Changing Consumer Preferences In Favor Of Low-Sugar Jam

Rising Health Consciousness Leading To Increasing Demand for Organic Jam

Restraints

Government Regulations on Processed Food and Food Additives

Export Restrictions, Export Taxes, and Import Tariffs on Agricultural Commodities Leading to Price Volatility

Opportunities

Lower Trade Barriers, Bilateral and Multilateral Trade Agreements, and Particularly Better Market Access Could Stimulate Gains in Distribution

Rising incomes and expanding markets in developing countries – most prominently in India and China – are paving the way for higher consumption

Challenges

Highly Perishable Nature of Mango



The Global Mango Jam Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Organic, Conventional), Application (Infant Food, Beverage, Bakery and Snacks, Ice Cream and Yoghurt, Dressings and Sauces), Raw Material (Raw Mango, Ripe mango), Flavor (Sweet, Spicy, Sour)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

Global Mango Jam Market Summary

Fiscal Effect on Economy

Global Mango Jam Market Competition

Global Mango Jam Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

Market Forecast

The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Global Mango Jam Market have also been included in the study.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Mango Jam Market:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 “Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing.” Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Mango Jam market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Mango Jam market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Mango Jam market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Mango Jam Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

