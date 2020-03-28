Digital Freight Brokerage Market: In-depth Analysis of the Global Industry with Future Estimations

This report presents the worldwide Digital Freight Brokerage market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The report provides competitive landscape of the digital freight brokerage market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players for the year 2016. The digital freight brokerage market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews.

These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in the market.

On the basis of transportation mode, the market has been divided into roadway, seaway, airway and railway. Owing to growth in adoption of applications by trucking industry, roadway segment is expected to show significant CAGR over the forecast period and projected to attribute to the highest revenue for the market in 2025. In terms of industry vertical, the market has been segmented into food & beverages, automotive, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing and others. The others segment of industry vertical primarily consist of aerospace & defense industry.

Roadway

Seaway

Airway

Railway

Food & beverages

Automotive

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other(aerospace & defense)

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



