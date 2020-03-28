Helium Leak Test System Market – Applications Insights by 2025

The recent market report on the global Helium Leak Test System market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Helium Leak Test System market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Helium Leak Test System market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Helium Leak Test System market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/16024

Segmentation

The global helium leak test system market can be segmented on the basis of the number of chambers in the whole system:

Single chambered

Double chambered

Multi-chambered

It can also be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Automobiles

Aerospace & Aeronautics

Quick connectors and fitting

Construction

Medical

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Power Generation & Power Plants

Oil & Gas Industry (Fuel pipes)

Cogeneration Stations

Cryogenics

Heat Treating and Brazing

Helium Leak Test System Market: Segmentation Overview

The different types of helium leak test system are vacuum test, sniffer test, helium spray and bombing test. The vacuum test is used to test components such as airbags, canisters, condensers, evaporators, fuel tanks, hoses, pipes, tubes and thermostatic valves. The sniffer test is used for the parts which can’t be pushed inside a vacuum chamber such as refrigerators or refrigerated food displays. It is also used to locate a leak which has already been detected by other methods, in order to allow for repair of other parts. The helium spray test is repeatedly used to check porosity in the cast parts or parts which operate in the vacuum such as water pumps and brake pumps. The bombing test is used to detect small leaks, where the usual leak range to be detected is from 5.0 x 10-2 mbar*L/s to 1.0 x 10-4 mbar*L/s.

Helium Leak Test System Market: Regional Outlook

The global helium leak test system market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant share of the helium leak test system market owing to the fully automated manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobiles, wherein helium leak test system are useful for detecting minutest leakages, aids in boosting the growth of helium leak test system market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for helium leak test system because of the increasing industrial automation and increasing number of manufacturing plants.

Helium Leak Test System Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global helium leak test system market are:

FUKUDA Co., Ltd

FUKUDA USA Inc.

NOLEK

Lowener Vacuum Services AB

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

Telstar Vacuum Solutions

Marposs S.P.A.

Alliance Concept

HVS Leak Detection

Agilent Technologies

Cincinnati Test Systems

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/16024

