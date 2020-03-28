Food Waste Recycling Machine Market Size, Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2026

“

Global Food Waste Recycling Machine market report from Fact.MR’s viewpoint

Fact.MR analyzes the Food Waste Recycling Machine market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Food Waste Recycling Machine market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Food Waste Recycling Machine market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the food waste recycling machine market report offers a deep-dive into the profiles of key players operating in the food waste recycling machine market. Some of the leading players included in the report on food waste recycling machine market include BioHiTech Global, Emerson Electric Co., KCS Engineering, Oklin International, Enic Co Limited, Hungry Giant Recycling, Bhor Engineering Company Limited, Weimar Biotech, IMC WasteStation, and Ridan Composting Ltd.

BioHiTech Global, a key player in the food waste recycling machine market, established an agreement for acquiring a site in the New Windsor town, New York City in the year 2017. This acquisition was aimed at building a HEBioT renewable waste facility to process nearly 130,000 tons of municipal solid waste on an annual basis.

Emerson Electric Co., a key player in the food waste recycling machine market, announced its plan of acquiring Intelligent Platforms, a division of General Electric. This acquisition will be aimed at leveraging automation technologies for driving digital transformation in their end markets, such as life sciences, metals and mining, food and beverage, and packaging,

Hungry Giant, a leading player in the food waste recycling machine market, launched food waste dehydrators integrating proprietary technological improvements, which make use of high heat recirculation to dehydrate waste food.

Food Waste Recycling Machine Market– Definition

Food waste recycling machine serves a purpose of converting food waste into useful materials and products, with an objective of achieving sustainability of the environment. Food waste recycling typically consists of three steps- namely separation, collection, and the final step of recycling.

Food Waste Recycling Machine Market– About the Report

The report on food waste recycling machine market analyzes the global food waste recycling machine market along with a segmental analysis elaborating on growth potential of individual segments of the food waste recycling machine market. The report on food waste recycling machine market discusses all the key growth influencers, drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends to provide a deep dive into landscape of food waste recycling machine market.

Food Waste Recycling Machine Market Structure

The food waste recycling machine market structure consists of a detailed taxonomy, wherein the food waste recycling machine market has been classified by capacity, by region, by sales channel, and by end user. By capacity, the food waste recycling machine market has been classified into 0-50 Kg/Day, 50-100 Kg/Day, 101-300 Kg/Day, 301-500 Kg/Day, 500-1000 Kg/Day, and above 1000 Kg/Day.

The sales and distribution of food waste recycling machine is majorly carried out via modern trade channels, direct to customer channels, third party online channels, and other sales channels. Various end-users listed in the food waste recycling machine market include restaurants, hotels, schools/universities, supermarkets, shopping centers, supermarkets, shopping centers, food processing centers, composting sites, and others.

The food waste recycling machine market has been closely analyzed across key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

An effective research methodology has been utilized to garner the captivating insights presented in the food waste recycling machine market report. The information on food waste recycling machine market included in the food waste recycling machine market report have been collected and assembled from credible secondary as well as primary sources and the key highlights central to the growth of food waste recycling machine market have been diligently sketched.

