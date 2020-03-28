Construction Chemical Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2026

Construction Chemical Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Construction Chemical is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Construction Chemical in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Construction Chemical Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

the demand for construction chemical market across India. Also, an influx of new products in admixtures, adhesives and sealants and water proofing chemicals by key players such as BASF SE, Pidilite and SIKA is expected to bolster the market growth thereby increasing competitiveness in the market.

Admixtures represents a huge market potential followed by adhesives and sealants. Water proofing chemicals indicates a significant contribution to growth in construction chemicals market by 2020.

In this study, we analyze the India construction chemical market during 2014-2020. We focus on:

Market size and forecast, 2012-2020

Segment wise growth as a key focus due to increasing market potential

Key drivers and developments in construction chemicals

Key Trends and Developments in admixtures, adhesives and sealants, water proofing chemicals, repair, rehabilitation and others

Key Drivers and developments in particular sectors such as infrastructure and residential & non-residential and particular regions such as north, south, east and west.

Other Key Topics



Examples of key Companies Covered



Apple Chemie, Pidilite, BASF SE Chemicals, CICO Technologies, Chembond Chemicals, SIKA (India), FOSROC, Perma Chemicals, Fairmate Chemicals, Mapei India

