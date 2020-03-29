Blood Testing Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2025

Study on the Global Blood Testing Market

A recent market study published by PMR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Blood Testing market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Blood Testing technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Blood Testing market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Blood Testing market.

The market study bifurcates the global Blood Testing market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Key Players

Some of the players in the Blood Testing Market are Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Bruker Corporation, Cepheid, Nanosphere, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. These players are involved in strategic collaborations in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, Quest diagnostics acquired lab-related clinical outreach operations of Dignity Health. This acquisition provided Quest with patient service centers and associated business of Dignity Health in parts of Nevada and California, further enhancing its regional presence in that sector. Qualcomm Incorporated, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Life Inc. also entered into a strategic collaboration with Roche Diagnostics in order to innovate their remote patient monitoring solutions thus further enhancing the growth of blood testing market.

