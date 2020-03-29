Automotive Steering System Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2025

“

“”

Fact.MR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Automotive Steering System market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Automotive Steering System market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Automotive Steering System are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Automotive Steering System market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=43

Competition Tracking: Global Automotive Steering System Market

Constant innovation will remain the key for leading automakers to maintain an edge over the competition in the global automotive steering system market landscape. Emergence of new technology innovations is expected to represent a predominant factor uplifting the global market for automotive steering system, estimated to reach around US$ 40 Bn towards the end of 2022.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., one of the industry spearheads based in South Korea, recently announced the successful development of a customized, dual-mode electric automotive steering system that has been specifically optimized for autonomous vehicle technology. The company claims that this newly developed electric automotive steering system includes a redundant control mode – with an additional benefit of two independent electronic circuits that constantly regulate each other in order to maintain stability of the essential steering capabilities in all driving situations. In this automotive steering system, the electronic control units has been substantially reduced in terms of size. Although Hyundai is yet to drive off the mass-production of this dual-model automotive steering system, several verification tests are anticipated to be accomplished later this year – notarizing mass-production by 2020 end.

With an objective to offer an added value to passenger cars in terms of safety during overtaking, lane changing, and driving on slippery roadways, ZF Friedrichshafen AG had introduced a novel double automotive steering system that combined both front and rear axle automotive steering systems. In 2017, the company solidified its position as a dominant leader in the automotive steering system marketplace, with an extended automotive steering system portfolio in China – the global automotive manufacturing hub. This strategic move of the company added a dual pinion system to its flagship product portfolio. More recently in 2018, ZF Friedrichshafen AG presented a new electromechanical automotive steering system designed for front-drive, four-wheel counterbalance forklifts in a global auto fair – – with an aim to achieve reduced energy consumption. ZF is currently prioritizing R&D efforts directed to following the paradigm shift from conventional hydraulics to energy-efficient electrics.

Other prominent players partaking in the global automotive steering system space include Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, JTEKT Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, NSK Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, China Automotive Systems, Inc., Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited, and Robert Bosch Limited.

Definition: Automotive Steering System

An automotive steering system is the collection of components such as steering column, steering wheel, front wheel, brakes, and clutches, enabling the driver to effortlessly direct the motion of the vehicle on the desired path. Evolved from the earlier rigid automotive steering systems, today’s automotive steering systems possess incredible flexibility that offers automatic assistance.

Global Automotive Steering System Market: About the Report

The roughly US$ 30 billion market for automotive steering system will possibly surpass the valuation worth US$ 40 Bn by the end of 2022, as indicated by the global automotive steering system market report offered for the five-year assessment period – 2017-2022. The report provides valued actionable insights on the historic, current, and futuristic scenario of the global automotive steering system to help businesses in automotive components domain arrive at profitable decisions in the near future.

Additional Questions Answered by Automotive Steering System Market Report

To what extent will the cybersecurity concerns impact adoption and approvals of automotive steering system in connected and autonomous vehicles?

What is the take of industry experts on automotive steering system getting obsolete in next few decades, with visibly promising popularity of self-driving and connected vehicles?

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=43

The Automotive Steering System market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the Automotive Steering System sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Automotive Steering System ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Automotive Steering System ? What R&D projects are the Automotive Steering System players implementing? Which segment will lead the global Automotive Steering System market by 2029 by product type?

The Automotive Steering System market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Automotive Steering System market.

Critical breakdown of the Automotive Steering System market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Automotive Steering System market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global Automotive Steering System market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=43

Why go for Fact.MR?

Fact.MR stays aligned with the fact the organization lands among the leading market research firms in India. Our analysts work irrespective of the time-zone, the result, we are being recognized worldwide. We abide by the notion that each client has his/her own set of requirements. With extensive primary and secondary research, our experts churn out the most accurate information regarding the desired the market.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Fact.MR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.