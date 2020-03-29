Substation Automation System Market Study Offers In-depth Insights

“

Fact.MR analyzes the Substation Automation System market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Substation Automation System market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Substation Automation System market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Substation Automation System market are Operation Technology, Inc., ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves, Schneider Electric, Elipse Software, Power System Engineering, Inc., General Electric, Netcontrol Group, SAE IT-systems GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens Industry, Inc. and Eaton Corporation Plc .

Regional Overview

The substation automation system market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to be a large market for Substation Automation System as a majority of the Substation Automation System vendors such as ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE and Eaton Corporation Plc. are based in the region. Increasing demand for full-time electricity is driving the adoption of substation automation system in North American countries, such as the United States. The growing popularity of Substation Automation System in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterized by the increasing government initiative to supply power in all the areas in the regions constantly. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of substation automation system in these regions in the near future.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Substation Automation System market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

