Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2026

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market

segmented as follows:

CTDR device, by material type

CTDR device, by end user

CTDR device, by region

This report covers the global CTDR device market performance in terms of revenue contribution. This section also includes PMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities, which are influencing the growth of the global CTDR device market currently. Impact analysis of key drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The report also provides regional company share analysis and product details in terms of marketing approvals.

By material type, the global CTDR device market is segmented into metal on a biocompatible material (M-o-B) and metal on metal (M-o-M). Of these, metal on biocompatible material segment holds majority market share currently and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The metal on a metal segment is projected to grow in terms of value and volume, but at a relatively slower pace compared to the metal on the biocompatible material segment. The number of products in the metal on the biocompatible material segment is higher compared to the metal on a metal segment, which is a major driver for the growth of the metal on the biocompatible material segment. Various benefits offered by metal on biocompatible material products such as greater degree of rotation and flexible movement of a spine are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the global CTDR device market is segmented into hospitals and ASCs. The hospitals segment dominated the CTDR device market in 2014; however, the ASCs segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR over the forecast period as compared to the hospital segment. This is attributed to the fact that cervical disc replacement is a minimally invasive surgery and can be performed in ASCs. Number of patients undergoing cervical disc replacement in ASCs is increasing substantially due to factors such as quick discharge and their cost effectiveness, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of CTDR device market in the ASCs segment.

By region, North America is expected to remain dominant in the CTDR device market mainly due to robust reimbursement policies and rise in the number of cervical disc replacement procedures performed in the region. Prevalence of neck pain is comparatively higher in Western Countries as compared to APAC. In terms of growth rate, the APAC market is projected to grow at a significant pace mainly due to the large population base in the region. Revenue contribution from the market in North America, followed by markets in APAC and Europe, is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in the MEA remains untapped, thus offering potential opportunities to companies operating in this industry.

Some key market players included in this report are Medtronic, plc, Depuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Company), Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., and LDR Holding Corporation. These companies have been profiled on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, recent developments, growth strategies, and financial overview.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.