Chillers Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2026

Chillers Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Chillers market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Chillers is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Chillers market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Chillers market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Chillers market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Chillers industry.

Chillers Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Chillers market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Chillers Market:

competitive dynamics of the market. The comprehensive market study will allow market participants to formulate winning strategies in the coming years.

The major product types in the global chillers market are screw, scroll, reciprocating, absorption, and centrifugal chillers. Major applications of chillers include but are not limited to chemicals, plastics, petrochemicals, food and beverage, rubber, and medical.

Global Chillers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing need for cooling equipment in industrial units is a prime driver of the global chillers market. The industrial sector in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico has shown an exemplary rate of growth in the last few decades, expanding in line with the growing GDP of these countries. This has driven the demand for various ancillary industries, including the chillers industry.

Another major driver for the global chillers market is the increasing consumption of frozen food. In contrast to the traditional way of cooking elaborate meals, the modern consumer is eager to cut down the time required to prepare a meal. As a result, demand for frozen food has grown at strong rates in various parts of the world thus driving the global chillers market. The increasing number of women in the corporate and industrial sectors has also complemented this phenomenon, since women have traditionally held the role of the homemaker.

The increasingly stringent environmental regulations in various parts of the world are driving innovation in the global chillers market. Several chemicals used in the refrigeration process have the potential to damage the environment, the result of which has been a spate of new, ecologically viable chillers from major players around the world.

On the other hand, the major restraint on the global chillers market is the increase in the production cost brought about by increasing raw material prices.

Global Chillers Market: Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for chillers. The demand for chillers in this region is driven by the increasing demand from the plastics and petrochemicals industries. The expanding industrial sector in developing Southeast Asian countries is likely to add to the demand for chillers in the coming years.

China is already a major petrochemicals industry hub, while both India and China have flourishing manufacturing sectors that receive strong support from the respective governments. This is likely to boost the demand for chillers in Asia Pacific in the coming years. The Middle East and Africa is another developing region likely to offer a strong sales outlet for the global chillers market in the coming years.

The major players in the global chillers market are Johnson Controls, Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Smardt Chiller Group, Climaveneta S.p.A., Trane Inc., and Thermax Inc.

