Cloud Orchestration Market 2019 New Technology, Growing Demand, Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, Major Applications and Growth Opportunities to 2026

market taxonomy breaks down the global cloud orchestration market into various segments and sub-segments to help report audience understand this vast and dynamic market in a comprehensive manner.

By Application

Cloud Service Management

Cloud DevOps

Cloud Migration

API Management

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

SaaS

By Operating Environment

Private

Public

Hybrid

By Verticals

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Introduction to the report

Cloud adoption across the enterprise is growing at a high pace, as cloud services continue to expand in enterprise applications owing to the continuous rise in the number of connecting devices. These devices are connected to the cloud for maintaining and managing discrete services to perform end-to-end business operations. Hence, enterprises have started adopting orchestration strategy in order to manage a new class of cloud offerings that are built around business outcomes. Cloud Orchestrations is basically a software platform that helps enterprises orchestrate key IT and business processes to simplify operations management tasks and manage mission critical processes of the enterprise. Enterprises are adopting several applications such as cloud service management, cloud migration, cloud API management, and cloud DevOps for orchestrating their business processes to the cloud.

Report Inclusions

This report is divided into four parts.

Introduction: In the introduction section, the pertinent market numbers about the global cloud orchestration market are given along with the CAGR for the forecast period 2017-2025. The introduction also contains an executive summary through which the report audiences can have a cursory glance into this vast market. Also, in the executive summary, recommendations are given by Persistence Market Research which provide key insights into the global cloud orchestration market. A detailed definition of cloud orchestration services is also presented here, which gives clarity about what this market is all about and also defines the scope of this report. Also, parent market overview in the form of an explanation about enterprise application software is also given in the introduction. Value chain analysis of the cloud orchestration market is highlighted here. In addition, the macroeconomic factors influencing the global cloud orchestration market are also discussed in the introduction, along with the opportunity analysis of this lucrative market. The introduction ends with key regulations applicable in the global cloud orchestration market.

Regional market analysis and forecast: This section focuses on the regional cloud orchestration market analysis and forecast. The regions are selected as per the market taxonomy. An important sub-section highlights the regional market dynamics of the cloud orchestration market. The market dynamics section lists the drivers, restraints and trends applicable across different regions in the cloud orchestration market and discusses in detail the factors encouraging the growth of this market as well as the factors hampering the growth of this market. The various trends governing the global cloud orchestration market – both long term and short term – are also discussed in this part of the report.

Competitive landscape: This section presents the competitive landscape of the global cloud orchestration market. This part provides information on the various leading companies in the global cloud orchestration market. The competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global cloud orchestration market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global cloud orchestration market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented.

Global market analysis and forecast: The last section of the report contains the global cloud orchestration market analysis and forecast by application, deployment type, operating environment, verticals and by region. This section gives out important information about the market such as the BPS analysis, year-on-year growth rates, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness analysis of the global cloud orchestration market.

Why should you invest in this report?

If you are aiming to enter the global cloud orchestration market, this report is a comprehensive guide that provides crystal clear insights into this niche market. All the major application areas for cloud orchestration are covered in this report and information is given on the important regions of the world where this market is likely to boom during the forecast period of 2017-2025, so that you can plan your strategies to enter this market accordingly. Besides, through this report, you can have a complete grasp of the level of competition you will be facing in this hugely competitive market and if you are an established player in this market already, this report will help you gauge the strategies that your competitors have adopted to stay as market leaders in this market. For new entrants to this market, the voluminous data provided in this report is invaluable.

