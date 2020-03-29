Computer Keyboards Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period Between 2019-2029

This report presents the worldwide Computer Keyboards market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Computer Keyboards Market:

Key Segments Covered

By Type Basic Keyboard Ergonomic Keyboard Vertical Keyboard Compact keyboard Adjustable keyboard Split Keyboard Others

By Switch Keyboard (Ergonomic Keyboard) Membrane Keyboard Dome-Switch Keyboard Scissor-Switch Keyboard Capacitive Keyboard Mechanical Switch Keyboard

By Size (Ergonomic Keyboard) Standard Size Keyboard Laptop Size Keyboard Thumb size keyboard Numeric Keyboard

By Application (Ergonomic Keyboard) Corporate Personal Gaming



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Microsoft Corporation

Logitech International SA

Kinesis Corporation

Gold Touch Enterprises Inc.

Adesso Inc.

Fellowes Inc.

Posturite Ltd.

Datadesk Technologies

Fentek Industries, Inc.

Shenzhen V4 Electronics Co., Ltd.

