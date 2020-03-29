Railway Traction Motors Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2019-2030

Railway Traction Motors Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Railway Traction Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Railway Traction Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Railway Traction Motors Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

major players in the North America railway traction motors market and the different strategies adopted by them to enhance growth and sustain in the competition. Moreover, strength, weakness, opportunity and threats (SWOT) analysis for each company has been included under the research scope. The key participants in the North America railway traction motors market include ABB Ltd. Alstom S.A., Siemens AG, Bombardier Inc., Hynundai Rotem Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Skoda Transportation a.s., Hitachi Ltd., Sulzer Ltd. and VEM Sachsenwerk GmbH among others.

North America Railway Traction Motors Market, 2016 – 2024: By Type

Direct Current (D.C.) Traction Motors

Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction Motors

Synchronous Alternating Current (A.C.) Traction Motors

North America Railway Traction Motors Market, 2016 – 2024: By Application

Diesel Locomotives

Electric Multiple Units (EMUs)

Electric Locomotives

Diesel-Electric Locomotives

North America Railway Traction Motors Market, 2016 – 2024: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



The Railway Traction Motors Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Railway Traction Motors Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Railway Traction Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Railway Traction Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Railway Traction Motors Market Size

2.1.1 Global Railway Traction Motors Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Railway Traction Motors Production 2014-2025

2.2 Railway Traction Motors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Railway Traction Motors Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Railway Traction Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Railway Traction Motors Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Railway Traction Motors Market

2.4 Key Trends for Railway Traction Motors Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Railway Traction Motors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Railway Traction Motors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Railway Traction Motors Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Railway Traction Motors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Railway Traction Motors Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Railway Traction Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Railway Traction Motors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….