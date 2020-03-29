3rd Watch News

Evaluation of the Global Bluetooth 4.0 Market

The presented study maps the growth trajectory of the global Bluetooth 4.0 market by thoroughly assessing the various factors that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Bluetooth 4.0 market. According to the report published by Bluetooth 4.0 Market Research, the Bluetooth 4.0 market is poised to attain a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

A complete evaluation of the trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges faced by market players operating in the Bluetooth 4.0 market is provided in the report. Further, an overview and introduction of the Bluetooth 4.0 market is included to ensure that the readers have a seamless experience while going through the contents of the report.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook assessment provides an in-depth understanding related to the business proceeding of top-tier market players in the global Bluetooth 4.0 market.

The report segments the global Bluetooth 4.0 market on the basis of region, product type, and end use.

key players including companies like JBL Incorporated and Sony Corporation have recently launched innovative products in the Bluetooth speaker market. World Bluetooth enabled devices market was valued around US$ 2.2 bn and US$ 3.5 bn in the year 2012 and 2015 respectively and it is estimated to grow around US$ 4.0bn by the end of 2016.

Bluetooth 4.0 Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type of device, Bluetooth 4.0 market is segmented into Bluetooth smart devices, and Bluetooth smart ready devices. Both the markets are anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to have technological advancement.

On the basis of application Bluetooth 4.0 market is segmented into Automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, building & retail, Wearable Electronics. Consumer electronics segment is sub-segmented into smart phone, headset, speaker, headphone, tablet, laptop and smart TV. Building and retail segment is sub segmented into smart locks, smart homes, and beacons. Wearable electronics segment is sub segmented into consumer wearable devices includes smart glasses, smart watches, wearable cameras, 3D motion tracker, and activity trackers, and medical wearable devices includes holter monitors, wearable injectors, heart rate monitors, sleep apnea monitors, multiparameter monitors, continuous glucose monitors. Automotive segment includes speakers, adopters and receivers. In the Healthcare segment Bluetooth 4+ technology is used in blood pressure monitors, blood sugar monitors, and cholesterol monitors.

Geographically, Bluetooth 4.0 market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia pacific excluding japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan. North America, Western Europe and Japan are the matured market in terms of revenue generation, while Latin America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan are the fastest growing market. Geographically North African countries, GCC countries and developing countries in Asia Pacific are the opportunity for the global Bluetooth 4.0 market to increase the revenue.

Bluetooth 4.0 market Dynamics:

Bluetooth 4.0 market is driven by growing number of smartphones and Bluetooth enabled accessories around the world. Since, Bluetooth 4 series requires low power with technological advancement, it gain the popularity among the consumers worldwide. Global Bluetooth smartphones sale is anticipated to grow by around 30 percent during the next five to six forecast years. Moreover increasing application in consumer electronics, healthcare and automobile are surging the growth of global Bluetooth 4.0 market. However, Bluetooth 4.0 still has low data streaming capacity which is a growth restraining factor in the global Bluetooth 4.0 market. Also, virtual wifi is a great competitor that can handle huge data with a strong connectivity, this is another factor that is playing as a demand growth restrain.

Bluetooth 4.0 market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global Bluetooth 4.0 market are Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Silicon Laboratories, Broadcom Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor PLC, CSR plc, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Dialog Semiconductor PLC, MediaTek Inc., Texas Instruments Inc.

Regional analysis for Bluetooth 4.0 Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The market scenario in each region along with a comprehensive assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are forecasted to impact the market growth in these regions is included in the report.

The market study offers accurate and in-depth analysis of the various end uses of the Bluetooth 4.0 along with a yearly comparison of the market share and revenue growth of each end use.

