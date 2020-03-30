Matting Agents Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2029

In this report, the global Matting Agents market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Matting Agents market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The major players profiled in this Matting Agents market report include:

segmented as follows:

Matting Agents Market: By product type

Silica

Thermoplastic

Wax-based

Matting Agents Market: By technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Matting Agents Market: By application

Industrial Coatings Metal Paper Plastic Printing Inks Others

Wood Coatings

Leather Coatings

Architectural Coatings

Others

Matting Agents Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The market for matt-finished products is smaller as compared to the market for high-gloss finish products, due to the consumer preference towards glossy finish.

The end-consumer preference is shifting towards low-gloss finish products, owing to the increasing awareness about benefits of low-gloss finish

Silica matting agents are the most preferred matting agents throughout the globe, anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Diatomaceous earth based matting agents are a cow-cost, eco-friendly substitutes for the other matting agents, satisfying the stringent norms on emission of volatile organic compounds by the regulatory bodies such as EPA and REACH.

Water-based matting agents segment is anticipated to expand at a fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Wood coatings is the major application segment for matting agents.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The study objectives of Matting Agents Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Matting Agents market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Matting Agents manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Matting Agents market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

