Key factors which gives growth to the Optical encryption market are emerging requirement of regulatory compliances, growing concern over data security and privacy due to cyberattacks, and rising data center deployments and advantages such as reduced cost, lower latency, high bandwidth efficiency, improved performance, and high availability, offered by Layer 1 encryption.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Ciena, Adva, Nokia, ECI Telecom, Cisco, Huawei, Microsemi, Infinera, Arista Networks, Broadcom, Juniper Networks, Centurylink, Nucrypt. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Encryption layer:

OTN or layer 1

MACsec or layer 2

IPsec or layer 3

By Data rate:

10G

40G

100G

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Data centre & cloud

Energy & utilities

