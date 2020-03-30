Hair transplant is a surgical procedure which is widely considered for the hair loss. Hair loss is generally known as alopecia. It is generally caused by factors such as, vitamin deficiency, stress and hypothyroidism. Hair transplant is a process in which healthy hair follicle is removes from the donor site which back of the head that is called and transplanted in the recipient site which is the balding or thinning area.

Growing awareness among people for hair loss treatments, growing geriatric population and rising incidences for hair loss & hair thinning are expected to upsurge the market for global hair transplant market. Rising research and development activities and techniques for hair loss treatments is likely to add new opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players are Bosley Inc., Bernstein Medical, P.C., Limmer Hair Transplant Center, Medicamat, getFUE Hair Clinics Ltd., Hairline, The Ac?badem Hospitals Group, HLC Hair Transplant Center Turkey, Hairline Studios and Vinci Medical Group.

The hair transplant system market is classified by procedure type as follicular unit strip surgery (FUSS), follicular unit extraction (FUE) and scalp reduction. In follicular unit strip surgery (FUSS) technique, a strip of healthy follicles can be surgically removed from back of the head and transplanted to the balding area. In follicular unit extraction (FUE) technique, tiny punches are used to remove follicular units directly from the scalp. Scalp reduction is used to treat cicatricial alopecia. In this technique, large bald area is removed by surgical procedure. The hair transplant system market by end user can be segmented as hospitals, specialized clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

North America followed by Europe is expected to have the significant growth owing to the increasing incidences of hair loss and growing investments on hair loss treatments. While the Asia Pacific region is expected to possess potential market for hair transplant system owing to increasing geriatric population in the region. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America are expected to have the considerable growth in the near future owing to increasing demand for hair transplantation in the region.

