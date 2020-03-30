Compression therapy devices are used to treat chronic diseases such as, lymphedema, leg-ulcers, phlebitis, thrombosis, and other forms of varicose veins. These devices are also used to prevent venous issues during pregnancy and for long distance travel. Depending on the pathology, medical compression therapy can be used in different forms such as, socks, stockings, tights, or bandages. Compression pumps are also available in the market which are kept around the affected area. The pump helps in unblocking the trapped fluid and gently compresses the area, reduces the pain and helps to mimic the way the body works generally.

The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases among the obese population, such as, venous veins, leg ulcers, foot ulcers, deep vein thrombosis and diabetic foot ulcers is the major factor fuelling the market for global compression therapy devices market. Increasing awareness on chronic wound associated risk factors and rising obese population also help to propel the growth of the market. Introduction of advanced compression therapy garments and devices in the market is anticipated to add novel opportunities for global compression therapy devices market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the market are 3M, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, SIGVARIS, HARTMANN USA, Inc., medi GmbH & Co. KG, BSN medical, ArjoHuntleigh, Juzo, Gottfried Medical, Inc. and others.

The compression therapy devices market is classified by treatment which includes static compression therapy and dynamic compression therapy. The static compression therapy segment is further segmented in compression bandages, compression garments and diabetic shoes. The dynamic compression therapy segment is also classified as pumps and sleeves. The market by application can be categorized into varicose veins treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment and others. The market based on the end user is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing prevalence of vascular diseases such as, diabetic foot ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, venous veins and leg ulcers or foot ulcers, and the presence of major players followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the significant growth in the forecast period due to government initiatives for vascular disease treatment and increasing obese population.

